Formal charges filed against father of 3-month-old who suffered head injury

Formal charges have been filed against a man accused of suspicion of first-degree battery against a three-month-old child.

Henry Boyce, Third Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Henry Boyce, announced that charges have been filed against Carl Adrian Ring, 30, of Cave City.

Ring has been charged with battery in the first degree, punishable by 10 to 40 years or life in prison.

According to Sharp County Sheriff's Department, Ring was arrested in December after a three-month-old child was found unresponsive at a home.

The child, who was in critical condition, was later airlifted to Arkansas Children's Hospital.

Boyce said, “This case is particularly disturbing in lieu of the apparent presence of previous trauma to a 3-month-old infant.”

