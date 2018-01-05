Guess The Degree™ Contest - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Guess The Degree™ Contest

(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)

  • Contest CentralContestsMore>>

  • Guess The Degree™ Contest

    Guess The Degree™ Contest

    Friday, January 5 2018 6:32 PM EST2018-01-05 23:32:28 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Guess The Degree contest form

    Guess The Degree contest form

  • Guess The Degree™ Official Promotion Rules

    Guess The Degree™ Official Promotion Rules

    Friday, January 5 2018 4:06 PM EST2018-01-05 21:06:28 GMT

    Promotion Description.  “Guess the Degree.” This promotion is sponsored by KAIT, LLC (“KAIT-TV”), 472 CR 766, Jonesboro, AR 72401 and Central Dealerships, 3207 Stadium Blvd, Jonesboro, AR 72404 (together, “Sponsor(s)”).  The promotion begins at 12:00 a.m. on Monday, January 8, 2018 and ends at 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, January 8, 2019. (“Promotion Period”).  Entries must be received by 11:59 p.m. on Monday, December 24, 2...

    Promotion Description.  “Guess the Degree.” This promotion is sponsored by KAIT, LLC (“KAIT-TV”), 472 CR 766, Jonesboro, AR 72401 and Central Dealerships, 3207 Stadium Blvd, Jonesboro, AR 72404 (together, “Sponsor(s)”).  The promotion begins at 12:00 a.m. on Monday, January 8, 2018 and ends at 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, January 8, 2019. (“Promotion Period”).  Entries must be received by 11:59 p.m. on Monday, December 24, 2...

  • GR8 Acts of Kindness - Promotion Rules

    GR8 Acts of Kindness - Promotion Rules

    Promotion Description.  This promotion is sponsored by KAIT, LLC (“KAIT-TV”), 472 Co Rd 766, Jonesboro, AR 72401 and First Community Bank, 1325 Harrison Street, Batesville, AR 72501 (together, “Sponsor(s)”).  The promotion begins at 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 22, 2015 and no entries will be accepted after at 11:59 p.m. on September 15, 2016. (“Promotion Period”).  The first monthly period begins on the beginning of the contest peri...
    Promotion Description.  This promotion is sponsored by KAIT, LLC (“KAIT-TV”), 472 Co Rd 766, Jonesboro, AR 72401 and First Community Bank, 1325 Harrison Street, Batesville, AR 72501 (together, “Sponsor(s)”).  The promotion begins at 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 22, 2015 and no entries will be accepted after at 11:59 p.m. on September 15, 2016. (“Promotion Period”).  The first monthly period begins on the beginning of the contest peri...
    •   

Guess The Degree contest form

Powered by Frankly