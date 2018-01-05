ARDOT: majority of those surveyed not satisfied with AR highways

Not many Arkansans have responded to the Arkansas Department of Transportation survey regarding state highways and possible funding options.

According to the department, of the 3 million residents of the Natural State, only about 2,900 have taken part in their survey.

In part, the survey asks if you're satisfied with the condition of the existing state highway system and would support a new program to generate additional revenue. It also prompts Arkansans to describe what improvements, if any, our highways need.

ARDOT said only 24% of responding Arkansans are satisfied with the condition of the existing highway system. 73% are not satisfied and 3% did not answer the question.

Most who took the survey also said they'd support a new highway program to generate additional revenue. When broken down, ARDOT said 75% of respondents would support a new funding option for the state highway program. 21% were not in favor and 4% did not answer.

In 2017, ARDOT announced possible options for additional revenue, including toll roads and taxes. Region 8 News spoke with ARDOT Spokesman Danny Straessle as well as Region 8 residents after the announcement. Residents we spoke with had mixed reaction about the funding options.

If you’d like to fill out the survey, you can do so here.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.