ARDOT: majority of those surveyed not satisfied with AR highways - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

ARDOT: majority of those surveyed not satisfied with AR highways

Posted by Allison Munn, Anchor - Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
(Source: ARDOT) (Source: ARDOT)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Not many Arkansans have responded to the Arkansas Department of Transportation survey regarding state highways and possible funding options.

According to the department, of the 3 million residents of the Natural State, only about 2,900 have taken part in their survey.

In part, the survey asks if you're satisfied with the condition of the existing state highway system and would support a new program to generate additional revenue. It also prompts Arkansans to describe what improvements, if any, our highways need.

ARDOT said only 24% of responding Arkansans are satisfied with the condition of the existing highway system. 73% are not satisfied and 3% did not answer the question.

Most who took the survey also said they'd support a new highway program to generate additional revenue. When broken down, ARDOT said 75% of respondents would support a new funding option for the state highway program. 21% were not in favor and 4% did not answer.

In 2017, ARDOT announced possible options for additional revenue, including toll roads and taxes. Region 8 News spoke with ARDOT Spokesman Danny Straessle as well as Region 8 residents after the announcement. Residents we spoke with had mixed reaction about the funding options.

If you’d like to fill out the survey, you can do so here.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Group asks for casino proposal on Nov. 2018 ballot

    Group asks for casino proposal on Nov. 2018 ballot

    Friday, January 5 2018 9:00 PM EST2018-01-06 02:00:46 GMT
    Saturday, January 6 2018 8:31 AM EST2018-01-06 13:31:49 GMT

    A Little Rock-based group will be asking the Arkansas Attorney General's office to certify the ballot title and popular name for a proposal legalizing up to three casinos in the state, with proceeds going to improving the state's bridges and roads. 

    A Little Rock-based group will be asking the Arkansas Attorney General's office to certify the ballot title and popular name for a proposal legalizing up to three casinos in the state, with proceeds going to improving the state's bridges and roads. 

  • Basketball team makes student's wish come true

    Basketball team makes student's wish come true

    Friday, January 5 2018 11:50 PM EST2018-01-06 04:50:32 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    On Tuesday night, basketball players at Annie Camp Junior High made a fellow student's wish to play come true.

    On Tuesday night, basketball players at Annie Camp Junior High made a fellow student's wish to play come true.

  • Mega Millions numbers drawn with $450 million on the line

    Mega Millions numbers drawn with $450 million on the line

    Friday, January 5 2018 7:54 AM EST2018-01-05 12:54:05 GMT
    Friday, January 5 2018 11:35 PM EST2018-01-06 04:35:20 GMT

    Friday's Mega Millions winning numbers are 70, 59, 30, 28, 39 – 10.

    Friday's Mega Millions winning numbers are 70, 59, 30, 28, 39 – 10.

    •   
Powered by Frankly