Guess The Degree™ Official Promotion Rules

Promotion Description . “Guess the Degree.” This promotion is sponsored by KAIT, LLC (“KAIT-TV”), 472 CR 766, Jonesboro, AR 72401 and Central Dealerships, 3207 Stadium Blvd, Jonesboro, AR 72404 (together, “Sponsor(s)”). The promotion begins at 12:00 a.m. on Monday, January 8, 2018 and ends at 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, January 8, 2019. (“Promotion Period”). Entries must be received by 11:59 p.m. on Monday, December 24, 2018. This promotion is void where prohibited and is subject to all local, state, and Federal laws. By entering, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these promotion rules.

Eligibility . No purchase necessary to enter or win . This promotion is open only to legal U.S. residents of the following counties in the station’s viewing area: Craighead, Greene, Clay, Poinsett, Cross, Jackson, Crittenden, Mississippi, St. Francis, Woodruff, Lawrence, Randolph, Sharp, Independence, Izard, Fulton, Stone, Cleburne and White Counties in Arkansas; also Dunklin, Pemiscot, Butler, Ripley, Oregon, and Howell Counties in Missouri, who are 18 years of age or older at the time of entry. Employees and immediate family members of employees, or persons living with employees or immediate family members of employees, of Raycom Media, Inc., KAIT-TV, the other Sponsor(s), and their respective parent companies, affiliates, subsidiaries, agents, and their advertising and production agencies are not eligible to participate in this promotion. The phrase “immediate family members” refers to spouses, parents, in-laws, children, siblings, and any other extended family members.

How to Enter . Beginning at 12:00 a.m. on Monday, January 8, 2018 to 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, December 24, 2018, go to www.kait8.com and fill out the online entry form including a guess at the correct high temperature (as read at the Jonesboro A.S.O.S site (Jonesboro Airport)) on the 8th day of the month specified on the entry form. Entrants have until the 24th day of each month to enter for the following 8th day of the next month.

All entries must be received by 11:59 p.m. on the 24th day of each month during the promotion period to quality for the 8th day of the following month. All entries become the property of Sponsor(s), and Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to use any information submitted by entrants. Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.

Entries must be filled out completely and legibly in order to qualify, and will be void if they are, in whole or in part, incomplete, illegible, damaged, irregular, counterfeit, altered, or obtained through theft or fraud. No mechanically reproduced, software-generated or other automated multiple entries are permitted. Sponsor(s) is/are not responsible for lost, late, illegible, misdirected or mutilated entries, including due to transmission, technical, and/or network failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any hardware or software (whether originating with sender or Sponsor(s)), telephonic failures, human error, or any other error or malfunction. For online entries, the authorized account holder of the e-mail address submitted at the time of entry will be considered the entrant. An “authorized account holder” shall mean the natural person assigned to such e-mail account by the Internet access provider, online service provider, or other organization responsible for assigning e-mail addresses for the domain associated with such e-mail account. A potential winner may be requested to provide proof that he or she is the authorized account holder of the e-mail address associated with a winning entry.

Entrants agree not to upload, post or transmit any materials which contain any computer viruses, Easter eggs, worms, Trojan Horses or other harmful component or programming routines that are intended to damage, detrimentally interfere with, surreptitiously intercept or expropriate any system, data or personal information. Any attempt to deliberately damage any web site or undermine the operation of the promotion is a violation of criminal and civil laws, and Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to seek damages from any person who makes such attempt(s).

Entry materials that have been tampered with or altered are void. Any questions regarding the number of entries submitted by an individual or the authorized account holder of an e-mail address shall be determined by Sponsor(s) in its/their sole discretion, and Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to disqualify any entries by persons determined to be tampering with or abusing any aspect of the promotion.

By entering this promotion, entrant agrees that KAIT-TV and the other Sponsor(s) of this promotion may provide entrant with promotional materials and that KAIT-TV may release entrant’s personally identifiable registration information to the other Sponsor(s) for that purpose. KAIT-TV is not responsible for the use of entrant’s personally identifiable information by the other Sponsor(s).

Prize(s) . One (1) winner each month that correctly guesses the high temperature will win $100 cash. If no one correctly guesses the high temperature, the cash prize will roll over to the next month increasing that month’s cash prize.

Only one entry per individual will be accepted each month. No prize may be exchanged for cash, transferred, or assigned by the winner(s). Sponsor(s) reserve the right to substitute a prize, in which case a prize of equal or greater value will be awarded.

How the Prizes are Awarded . One (1) winning entrant that correctly guesses the high temperature will be randomly selected from all entries with the correctly guessed high temperature. If no one correctly guesses the high temperature, the cash prize will roll over to the next month increasing that month’s cash prize. Winners will be notified via phone and/or email.

Odds of Winning . The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.

Conditions of Acceptance of Prize . A valid driver’s license or other valid picture identification is required to claim a prize. The winner(s), and if applicable any travel companion(s), will be required to execute and return a release and affidavit of eligibility prior to receiving their prize, or the prize will be forfeited. Winner(s) must take possession of his or her prize within 5 business days or the prize will be forfeited.

KAIT-TV and/or other Sponsors will report any individual winnings over $600 (in cash or fair market value of goods or services) in a one year period to the Internal Revenue Service. Winner(s) will receive a Form 1099 from Sponsor(s) if Sponsor(s) report any winnings to the Internal Revenue Service.

Each winner agrees to the use of his or her name, voice, likeness, biography, and opinions in publicity in any media, worldwide, without any additional compensation or consideration, except where prohibited by law. By entering this promotion, each winner acknowledges that KAIT-TV, and all other Sponsors and venues, have the right to publicize and broadcast each winner’s name, voice, and likeness, the fact that he or she won, and all matters incidental thereto.

Limitation on Liability . By entering this promotion, each entrant forever discharges and releases Sponsor(s), its/their parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, and their respective directors, officers, employees, and agents from any and all liability, claims, causes of action, suits, and demands of any kind arising from or in connection with the promotion, including, without limitation, responsibility for property damage, loss of life, or personal injury or death resulting from or in connection with participating in the promotion or from or in connection with use or receipt of the prize(s), however caused. Entrant releases Sponsor(s) from any claims based on publicity rights, defamation, invasion of privacy, product liability, and merchandise delivery.