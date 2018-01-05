Osceola police investigating homicide

The Osceola Police Department is investigating a reported homicide.

According to a news release, police received a call from the Econo Lodge in Osceola. Officers found Clinton Sullivan unresponsive. He was later pronounced dead.

The Criminal Investigation Division of the Osceola Police Department has an active homicide investigation open.

The news release did not indicate how Sullivan died or if police had any suspects.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Osceola Police Department at 870-563-5213.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.