Officer testing set for police department

The Paragould Police Department will be testing for police officers Jan. 26, officials said Friday.

According to a press release, the department will be accepting applications through Jan. 15 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the city's human resources office in the Paragould City Hall.

While the department does not have any current openings, the applicants that make it through the testing process and a background check will be entered into the department's hiring pool.

