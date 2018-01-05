Group asks for casino proposal on Nov. 2018 ballot

A Little Rock-based group will be asking the Arkansas Attorney General's office to certify the ballot title and popular name for a proposal legalizing up to three casinos in the state, with proceeds going to improving the state's bridges and roads.

According to a media release from the group, Driving Arkansas Forward, the proposal calls for a constitutional amendment to create the Arkansas Casino Gaming and Highway Funding Amendment of 2018.

If approved by voters, the proposal would allow the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration's Arkansas Lottery Division to approve a license for a casino in Jefferson County with a second casino in Crittenden County.

The third casino could be placed in either Miller, Mississippi, Pope, Union or White counties, supporters said Friday.

Supporters said under the proposal, DFA would issue licenses using a merit-based process, with approval coming from city and county officials in the towns where the casinos are built.

Under the proposal, at least 65% of casino tax revenues would be set aside for highways. Another 22.5% would go to the city where the casino is located and 10% would go to the county where the casino is built. Also, the Arkansas Lottery Division would receive 2.5% of the tax revenue.

Supporters said the proposal could create up to $45 million in funding each year for roads in the state.

The Attorney General's office has to approve or reject the name and ballot title before supporters can get signatures to get the issue on the Nov. 6, 2018, general election ballot.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.