Dangers of exercising in cold weather - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Dangers of exercising in cold weather

(Source: KATV) (Source: KATV)
(KAIT/KATV) -

Even with the cold weather, doctors are warning people who exercise outside that they can still overheat.

According to a report from our ABC affiliate KATV in Little Rock, an exercise physiologist from the Arkansas Heart Hospital said there is a fine line between stay warm enough and getting too warn.

He said people want to avoid maximum exertion with exercises like sprinting or those with a lot of start-stop times.

Also, it is important to stay hydrated while exercising, even in the cold weather.

While the Arkansas Heart Hospital reports an uptick in heart attacks during the winter, it is hard to say why that is.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Group asks for casino proposal on Nov. 2018 ballot

    Group asks for casino proposal on Nov. 2018 ballot

    Friday, January 5 2018 9:00 PM EST2018-01-06 02:00:46 GMT
    Saturday, January 6 2018 8:31 AM EST2018-01-06 13:31:49 GMT

    A Little Rock-based group will be asking the Arkansas Attorney General's office to certify the ballot title and popular name for a proposal legalizing up to three casinos in the state, with proceeds going to improving the state's bridges and roads. 

    A Little Rock-based group will be asking the Arkansas Attorney General's office to certify the ballot title and popular name for a proposal legalizing up to three casinos in the state, with proceeds going to improving the state's bridges and roads. 

  • Basketball team makes student's wish come true

    Basketball team makes student's wish come true

    Friday, January 5 2018 11:50 PM EST2018-01-06 04:50:32 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    On Tuesday night, basketball players at Annie Camp Junior High made a fellow student's wish to play come true.

    On Tuesday night, basketball players at Annie Camp Junior High made a fellow student's wish to play come true.

  • Mega Millions numbers drawn with $450 million on the line

    Mega Millions numbers drawn with $450 million on the line

    Friday, January 5 2018 7:54 AM EST2018-01-05 12:54:05 GMT
    Friday, January 5 2018 11:35 PM EST2018-01-06 04:35:20 GMT

    Friday's Mega Millions winning numbers are 70, 59, 30, 28, 39 – 10.

    Friday's Mega Millions winning numbers are 70, 59, 30, 28, 39 – 10.

    •   
Powered by Frankly