Dangers of exercising in cold weather

Even with the cold weather, doctors are warning people who exercise outside that they can still overheat.

According to a report from our ABC affiliate KATV in Little Rock, an exercise physiologist from the Arkansas Heart Hospital said there is a fine line between stay warm enough and getting too warn.

He said people want to avoid maximum exertion with exercises like sprinting or those with a lot of start-stop times.

Also, it is important to stay hydrated while exercising, even in the cold weather.

While the Arkansas Heart Hospital reports an uptick in heart attacks during the winter, it is hard to say why that is.

