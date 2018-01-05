January 5, 2015 High Basketball Scores

Boys Scores:
Jonesboro 78, Marion 65
Ridgefield Christian 60, Crowley's Ridge 55
Trumann 65, Riverside 60
Highland 47, Walnut Ridge 45
Osceola 68 Harrisburg 45
Corning 53, Cave City 39
EPC 51, Armorel 40
Valley View 83, Forrest City 52
Westside 60, Rivercrest 36
Marked Tree 35, BIC 23
Blytheville 61, Wynne 55
Rector 61, Sloan-Hendrix 56
Girls Scores:
Jonesboro 59, Marion 45
Marmaduke 54, Highland 50 (Kell Classic)
Pocahontas 35, Hoxie 24
Valley View 47, Forrest City 37
Corning 70, Cave City 38
Sloan-Hendrix 43, Rector 23
