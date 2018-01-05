January 5, 2015 High Basketball Scores - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

January 5, 2015 High Basketball Scores

Boys Scores:

Jonesboro 78, Marion 65

Ridgefield Christian 60, Crowley's Ridge 55

Trumann 65, Riverside 60

Highland 47, Walnut Ridge 45

Osceola 68 Harrisburg 45

Corning 53, Cave City 39

EPC 51, Armorel 40

Valley View 83, Forrest City 52

Westside 60, Rivercrest 36

Marked Tree 35, BIC 23

Blytheville 61, Wynne 55

Rector 61, Sloan-Hendrix 56

Girls Scores:

Jonesboro 59, Marion 45

Marmaduke 54, Highland 50 (Kell Classic)

Pocahontas 35, Hoxie 24

Valley View 47, Forrest City 37

Corning 70, Cave City 38

Sloan-Hendrix 43, Rector 23

