Basketball team makes student's wish come true

JONESBORO, AR

On Tuesday night, basketball players at Annie Camp Junior High made a fellow student's wish to play come true.

Ethan was able to play basketball on the Whirlwind court against Wynne in a heartwarming video.

The school's Facebook post thanked everyone who was able to make the event happen.

The varsity Whirlwind basketball team would go on to win the game.

