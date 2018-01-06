JPD: Woman shot Friday night

According to Jonesboro Police Department Public Information Officer Cpl. David McDaniel, police are investigating a shooting Friday night in which a woman was shot.

In a media release, McDaniel said detectives went to the 500-block of North Main Street around 11:45 p.m. Friday after getting a call about the shooting. The victim, whose name was not released, was located inside a vehicle near the location.

McDaniel said the woman sustained a serious injury from being shot and was taken immediately for medical attention.

The woman was listed in critical condition, McDaniel said, noting detectives are actively investigating the shooting and talking with witnesses in connection with the case.

Police have not made any arrests in connection with the case. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Jonesboro Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 870-935-6710 or Crimestoppers at 870-935-STOP (7867).

