ASP: Crash kills one in Independence County

An Independence County resident was killed in a one-vehicle crash early Saturday, according to a preliminary fatality report from the Arkansas State Police .

Ashley Renae Carter of Batesville was going east in a 2005 Mercury Mariner in the 600 block of Oak Grove Road in Batesville around 12:30 a.m. Saturday when the accident happened. The report noted that Carter failed to negotiate a curve, drove off the road, went into a ditch, overturned and Carter was ejected.

The accident early Saturday was the first fatal accident on Arkansas roadways this year, ASP noted.

