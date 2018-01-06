ASP: Crash kills one in Independence County

Technology stories from the Associated Press.
Get the latest news on national politics.
A dog found hours away from his home was reunited with his owners on Saturday.
Many people flocked to convenience stores to buy Powerball lottery tickets on Saturday.
An Independence County resident was killed in a one-vehicle crash early Saturday, according to a preliminary fatality report from the Arkansas State Police.
In the past few months, a number of high-profile men have been accused of sexual harassment and sexual assault. Allegations have led to resignations in Congress - and may have made a difference in a key Senate race.
These people close to President Donald Trump's campaign and administration have been indicted in Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe.
The Paragould Fire Department is working on a large field fire along Highway 69 east of Paragould.
Recently, Chief Meteorologist Ryan Vaughan asked his Facebook audience to text their mom and ask how long it would to take to cook a 25 lb. turkey in a microwave.
Twenty-six people were killed in a mass shooting Nov. 5, 2017, during the Sunday morning services at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland, Texas, an unincorporated community of about 600 residents.
Wildfires are raging in California, burning homes and prompting evacuations. At least 17 have died, and more than 3,000 structures have burned.
Nate made landfall twice in the U.S. as a hurricane but quickly weakened to a tropical storm after the second landfall.
Religious leaders, elected officials and mourners gathered at multiple prayer vigils Monday night in Las Vegas after more than 50 people were killed and more than 500 were injured in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.
Stephen Hughes, a Rutherford Co. native who is a faculty member at the University of Puerto Rico at Mayagüez, shared these photos of the damage hurricanes Irma and Maria left behind.
The search for survivors continues after a powerful earthquake in Mexico on Tuesday.
