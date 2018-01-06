Many hope to win Powerball Jackpot

Many people flocked to convenience stores to buy Powerball lottery tickets on Saturday.

Employees at the Dodge Store in Paragould said they sold a large number of tickets, with many people hoping to win the more than $500 million jackpot .

One Paragould woman said she was hoping to win big and knew exactly what she would do with the money if she won.

"A nice big giant home for all of my family and then, of course, help all of my friends," said Paragould resident Michelle Nesbitt. "When they told me how much it was, I was just like who doesn't need that much money."

Nesbitt, along with many others, purchased several tickets today.

She said she doesn't buy lottery tickets very often, but with a jackpot this big, she couldn't resist trying her luck.

