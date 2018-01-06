Dog reunited with owners Saturday

A dog found hours away from his home was reunited with his owners on Saturday.

Rogers resident Merideth Hanks said she thought she would never see her family's dog, Kernel, again.

However, thanks to a microchip and the help of the NEA Humane Society, a reunion happened on Saturday.

"Overwhelming a little bit, kind of nervous to see him but also very excited," Hanks said she was thrilled to get reacquainted with Kernel.

When he walked out of a door at the NEA Humane Society, Hanks instantly recognized her furry friend.

"He looked exactly the same as what he did three years ago," she said. "So part of me feels like I haven't seen him in forever and part of me feels like I just saw him yesterday."

She said she could not thank the NEA Humane Society enough for helping Kernel get back to his family.

"I never thought I was going to get my dog back," she said. "So, I am so excited and my heart, I don't know it feels so full, it feels like it's going to explode a little bit."

