Department warns of possible police impersonator

Authorities in Cleburne County are investigating reports of a possible police impersonator trying to pull over other vehicles in the past few weeks, with police asking residents to be careful.

According to a media release from Cleburne County Sheriff Chris Brown , the department has gotten reports of a light-colored, four-door passenger car with two blue lights in the front grill attempting to pull over vehicles in the Hopewell area.

Police believe a man is driving the vehicle.

"At this time, we have not been able to confirm that the vehicle was an unmarked police car," Brown said in a statement. "Because of that, we are cautioning residents to take extra care if an unmarked car attempts to stop them. If you are uncertain if the vehicle is a real police car, please immediately call 911 and relay the information to the dispatcher while continuing to drive to a safe location such as an open business or law enforcement building."

Anyone with information on the case can call the Cleburne County Sheriff's Office at 501-362-8143.

