Paragould Fire Department battles house fires Saturday

PARAGOULD, AR (KAIT) -

Paragould firefighters were busy battling two house fires as well as cold temperatures Saturday night. 

According to Paragould Fire Chief Kevin Lang, firefighters first went to a home on North 4th Avenue around 5:30 pm Saturday after getting a call. The damage was limited to the upstairs area and no injuries were reported. 

Lang said firefighters also went to a home on Porter Street around 10:30 pm Saturday about a house fire. No one was hurt. However, Lang said the fire destroyed the home. 

Authorities do not have a cause for either fire. 

