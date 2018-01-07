Paragould Fire Department battles house fires Saturday

Paragould firefighters were busy battling two house fires as well as cold temperatures Saturday night.

According to Paragould Fire Chief Kevin Lang, firefighters first went to a home on North 4th Avenue around 5:30 pm Saturday after getting a call. The damage was limited to the upstairs area and no injuries were reported.

Lang said firefighters also went to a home on Porter Street around 10:30 pm Saturday about a house fire. No one was hurt. However, Lang said the fire destroyed the home.

Authorities do not have a cause for either fire.

