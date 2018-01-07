Kids compete in annual 'hoop shoot' contest - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Kids compete in annual 'hoop shoot' contest

Posted by Melanie Bednar, Video Journalist
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Dozens of kids gathered in the Jonesboro High School gym for a free throw contest on Sunday.

For more than 30 years, kids have been competing in the annual Elk's Hoop Shoot competition.

Those who organize the event said they enjoy seeing many talented kids grow their skills each year.

"It's amazing the names I recognize as these young people become basketball players," said hoop shoot director Kevin Reed.  "Some of them even go on to play to play for college basketball so, it's real interesting to see."

One man said he won the competition when he was a kid and now, his own son is competing.

"It had a tremendous impact on me and not just the winning, but all the practicing I got to put in with my father," said Brad Baine. "It kind of taught me some excellent work ethic that I got to carry through for the rest of my life."

The winners of the competition will go on to compete in a state competition and potentially move on to regional and national level contests.

