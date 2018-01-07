Paragould police investigate stabbing - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

breaking

Paragould police investigate stabbing

PARAGOULD, AR (KAIT) -

According to Lt. Scott Snyder with the Paragould Police Department, authorities there are looking into a stabbing Sunday. 

While authorities are still interviewing people in connection with the case, Snyder said it appears to be domestic in nature and that the person or persons injured have minor injuries and that the injuries are not life-threatening.

