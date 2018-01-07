Paragould police investigate stabbing

According to Lt. Scott Snyder with the Paragould Police Department, authorities there are looking into a stabbing Sunday.

While authorities are still interviewing people in connection with the case, Snyder said it appears to be domestic in nature and that the person or persons injured have minor injuries and that the injuries are not life-threatening.

Region 8 News will have more information as details emerge. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook for up to the minute updates.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.