UPDATE: Woman accused of attacking ex-girlfriend with knife

A Paragould woman is being held on suspicion of domestic battering after police say she attacked her ex-girlfriend with a knife.

Officers arrested 35-year-old Farrah Walker after receiving a 911 call regarding a woman with “blood all over her” near Martha’s Pub.

The victim reportedly told the dispatcher, “My ex was trying to choke me and kill me and wouldn’t let me leave and tried to stab me.”

When police arrived at the scene, the probable cause affidavit stated they found the victim with blood on her hands, shirt, jeans, and shoes.

The woman told investigators she had been in a relationship with Walker and that they had recently broken up.

After receiving text messages from Walker threatening to kill herself if she didn’t come talk with her, the woman agreed to meet Walker at her home.

When she arrived, the woman claimed Walker would not let her leave.

“She stated that Walker got a knife and was stabbing her own leg with it,” the affidavit stated.

The victim said she and Walker then wrestled over the knife.

The report said the woman managed to get the weapon away from Walker, but was cut in the struggle.

The victim then ran from the home, but Walker reportedly “chased her down and dragged her back to the house.”

The woman alleged Walker shoved her down onto the couch and began choking her until she managed to break free and flee the home.

Walker left the scene before officers arrived, but returned a short time later.

A witness at the home said she saw Walker shove the victim on the couch and refused to let her leave; however, the witness was “unaware a knife was involved until she saw the blood.”

Police arrested Walker on suspicion of second-degree domestic battering, a Class C felony.

The judge set bond at $10,000 cash-only and issued a no-contact order with the victim.

