TRAFFIC ALERT: Wet roads may impact morning commute - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

TRAFFIC ALERT: Wet roads may impact morning commute

(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

A rainy and foggy start to the work week could impact your morning commute.

According to Jonesboro E911, 2 vehicles have slid off the road an into a ditch.

The first one is at the east end of CW Post Road.

The second accident is in the 5000 block of Hwy 49.

There is also a crash on the Caraway Road overpass at Interstate I-555, blocking traffic.

No injuries are being reported.

Police are on the scene.

Use caution if traveling through any of these areas.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • breaking

    UPDATE: Woman accused of attacking ex-girlfriend with knife

    UPDATE: Woman accused of attacking ex-girlfriend with knife

    Sunday, January 7 2018 7:10 PM EST2018-01-08 00:10:27 GMT
    Monday, January 8 2018 11:06 AM EST2018-01-08 16:06:43 GMT
    Farrah C. Walker (Source: Greene Co. Sheriff's Office)Farrah C. Walker (Source: Greene Co. Sheriff's Office)

    Police arrested a woman Sunday afternoon after they say she attacked her ex-girlfriend with a knife.

    Police arrested a woman Sunday afternoon after they say she attacked her ex-girlfriend with a knife.

  • Man arrested after baby hospitalized for meth

    Man arrested after baby hospitalized for meth

    Monday, January 8 2018 10:21 AM EST2018-01-08 15:21:08 GMT
    Monday, January 8 2018 10:26 AM EST2018-01-08 15:26:12 GMT
    William Kennerly (Source: Baxter Co. Sheriff's Office)William Kennerly (Source: Baxter Co. Sheriff's Office)

    Sheriff's deputies arrested a man on suspicion of endangering a child after a 10-month-old baby living in his home tested positive for meth.

    Sheriff's deputies arrested a man on suspicion of endangering a child after a 10-month-old baby living in his home tested positive for meth.

  • TRAFFIC ALERT: Wet roads may impact morning commute

    TRAFFIC ALERT: Wet roads may impact morning commute

    Monday, January 8 2018 8:11 AM EST2018-01-08 13:11:24 GMT
    Monday, January 8 2018 9:00 AM EST2018-01-08 14:00:44 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    A rainy and foggy start to the work week could impact your morning commute.

    A rainy and foggy start to the work week could impact your morning commute.

    •   
Powered by Frankly