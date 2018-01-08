TRAFFIC ALERT: Wet roads may impact morning commute

A rainy and foggy start to the work week could impact your morning commute.

According to Jonesboro E911, 2 vehicles have slid off the road an into a ditch.

The first one is at the east end of CW Post Road.

The second accident is in the 5000 block of Hwy 49.

There is also a crash on the Caraway Road overpass at Interstate I-555, blocking traffic.

No injuries are being reported.

Police are on the scene.

Use caution if traveling through any of these areas.

