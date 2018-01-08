Man arrested after baby hospitalized for meth

Sheriff's deputies arrested a man Friday, Jan. 5, after they say a 10-month-old baby in his care was hospitalized for exposure to methamphetamine.

The baby was taken to Baxter Regional Medical Center on or about Nov. 26, according to a news release from the Baxter County Sheriff's Office, after it began "acting in an unusual manner."

After tests determined the infant had been exposed to meth, the release stated the child was airlifted to Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock for emergency treatment.

"Additional testing confirmed the presence of methamphetamine and amphetamine in the child's body," the report stated.

Agents with the Arkansas Department of Human Services and the Division of Children and Family Services interviewed and drug tested the parents, as well as others living in the residence.

"During these interviews, it was determined that 32-year-old William R. Kennerly of Mountain Home had been snorting methamphetamine in a bathroom in the residence," the report said. "It is believed that he inadvertently dropped some of the methamphetamine on the floor."

Investigators stated they believed the child found the meth and ate it while crawling around on the floor.

During an interview with sheriff's investigators, Kennerly reportedly admitted to crushing and snorting meth in the bathroom prior to the infant becoming ill.

"He also stated he was the only person in the household who was using methamphetamine," the release said.

On Friday he surrendered himself to the Baxter County Detention Center and booked on felony charges of endangering the welfare of a minor and administering a controlled substance to another.

He posted $100,000 bond and was released from custody.

Kennerly will appear in circuit court on Jan. 11 to answer the charges.

