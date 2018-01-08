Hog farm's permit request stalls in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Operators of a hog farm in northern Arkansas are unclear when they'll learn the outcome of their request for a new permit for their concentrated animal feeding operation.



The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that C&H Hog Farms applied in April 2016 for a permit on liquid animal waste systems for the farm near Mount Judea. The farm has been operating on an indefinite extension of its expired permit, which is similar to the new requested permit but has different notification and periodic renewal requirements.



C&H has become the target of groups who fear the farm is an environmental risk to the Buffalo River due to the amount of manure produced by the operation.



A spokesman for the Department of Environmental Quality says the permit is still under review.

___



Information from: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, http://www.arkansasonline.com

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)