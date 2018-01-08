Man accidentally shoots himself after finding gun on a Jonesboro street

After initially telling police a man pointed a gun at him and shot him in the hand, police say a 20-year-old Jonesboro man changed his story and admitted to what really happened.

According to an incident report, Officer Victoria Evans was dispatched to St. Bernards Medical Center in reference to a gunshot wound.

Officer Evans said the man initially said he was walking on State Street towards Cedar Heights when a "black male wearing all black ran up to him and pulled a gun from his hip area and pointed it at him."

The man told Evans he grabbed the gun and fought with the "suspect" causing the gun to go off and shoot him in the hand.

However, the victim's mom said that wasn't the true story. She said her son "was scared to tell the truth because he doesn't want to go to jail."

After being convinced by his mother, the victim finally told the true story.

He said he saw a gun on the ground, picked it up and started playing with it. He pulled the trigger, according to the report, and that's how he shot himself in the hand.

Officers attempted to find the gun but were unsuccessful.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.