Paragould police investigating armed robbery

The Paragould Police Department is investigating an early-morning armed robbery.

According to Detective Jack Hailey, 2 African-American men and a white man robbed the Murphy's Gas Station on Hwy. 412 around 1:30 Monday morning.

Surveillance video shows the men surrounding the clerk, pointing a gun at her as she unloads the cash drawer from the register.

Detective Hailey told Region 8 News that they need the public's help in identifying the suspects before they strike again.

Anyone with information that could help police is urged to call the Criminal Investigation Division of the Paragould Police Department at 870-236-7621.

