Arkansas teen drowns after falling through icy pond

HAZEN, Ark. (AP) - Authorities say a 17-year-old boy drowned after falling through the ice in a frozen pond in eastern Arkansas.



Police in Hazen say the boy was apparently playing on the ice Saturday when it broke.



The Hazen School District said in a statement that the boy was 17-year-old Drake Jones. The release said the district was making counselors and pastors available to students on Monday.



The town of just more than 1,400 is about 40 miles (64 kilometers) east of Little Rock.

