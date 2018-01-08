Jonesboro man arrested on child porn charges

A call from Homeland Security led to a Jonesboro man’s arrest on child porn charges.

Craighead County District Court Judge David Boling found probable cause Monday to charge 32-year-old Christopher Lee Knight with computer child pornography.

On Dec. 14, according to court documents, Sgt. Brandon King of the Jonesboro Police Department received a tip from Homeland Security Investigations detailing an online relationship between Knight and a 15-year-old girl in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

The probable cause affidavit stated Knight sent the girl a “large number of nude photos of himself” to her and repeatedly asked her for nude photos, which she reportedly did.

Knight also is alleged to have asked the girl several times to fly to Canada to have sex with her, but she refused to meet him.

On Jan. 4, after reading him his Miranda rights, King interviewed Knight. During the recorded interview, Knight reportedly admitted to talking with the girl via email.

King stated in the affidavit: “Knight said that early in their communications the female told him that she was 17 years old and that he knew it was wrong, but he just liked the attention.”

Knight, who is currently on parole, is being held on a $75,000 cash/surety bond awaiting a Feb. 26 appearance in circuit court.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.