Lost shoe leads to armed robbery suspect's arrest

Police say a Jonesboro teen accused of robbing then shooting at someone during a robbery left behind a key piece of evidence: his shoe.

Craighead County District Judge David Boling found probable cause Monday to charge the 17-year-old suspect with aggravated robbery, terroristic threatening, and minor in possession of a firearm.

On Jan. 1 Jonesboro police responded to a shots fired call in the 1000-block of North Patrick.

The victim told investigators he had been robbed and shot at during a cell phone purchase transaction, the probable cause affidavit said.

The victim and a witness identified the suspected shooter who ran from the scene.

While at the scene, officers found a shoe that the victim said the suspect had “ran out of.” Another witness reportedly confirmed the shoe belonged to the suspect.

During further investigation, the teen and another juvenile were identified as suspects. When police went to arrest the two, they reported finding them in possession of a firearm.

Boling set the 17-year-old suspect’s bond at $150,000 and ordered him to appear in circuit court on Jan. 29.

