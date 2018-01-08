Corning 'Tot Lot' upgrades on hold

Upgrades to the Corning 'Tot Lot' may be on hold for another year.

Paige Catt has been spearheading the upgrade to get the park in compliance with safety regulations.

Catt said she has worked on design plans and even looked into a grant for the project over the course of a year.

However, the grant for the project would be a reimbursement grant meaning money would have to come out of the city's industrial fund to pay for the project initially.

Catt said with other large projects needing work in town she is unsure when the park will be back in compliance.

"Rome wasn't built in a day," she said. "So, we can't do everything the city needs to do in a year."

Catt said her focus for 2018 is now going to upgrade to the pool.

"So, we're going to look at going in the direction of the swimming pool right now, that is the most urgent need for the city," Catt said.

At Monday night's city council meeting Catt said she will discuss the possibility of upgrading the city pool with the use of grant money.

She said she is pursuing upgrades at the pool because it's the city's most prominent need recreationally.

