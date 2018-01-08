Clay County road crews set for busy 2018

Clay County Judge Mike Patterson said county road crews in will have a busy year ahead of them, as they plan to work on projects involving 20 bridges throughout the year.

Patterson said currently crews are working on one bridge project that has been delayed due to weather.

He added after this work is done, they'll begin work on many other roads and bridges in the county.

"Our number one concern is the roads that the school buses travel on we've got to keep them in tip-top shape," Patterson said.

He said those in the county should expect to see many improvements on roads and bridges in 2018.

Crews in Clay County will also be working on roads including a large overlay project in Corning.

Patterson also said anyone who notices a problem with any roads or bridges in the area should contact the County Judge's Office and report those problems.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.