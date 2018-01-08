High school principal to become superintendent - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

High school principal to become superintendent

HOXIE, AR (KAIT) -

Hoxie High School will be looking for a new principal at the end of the school year.

During Monday night’s school board meeting, Principal Kelly Gillham submitted her resignation, effective June 30.

That's because she will take over on July 1 as superintendent of the Hoxie School District.

Current superintendent Radius Baker is stepping down on June 30.

