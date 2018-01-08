Fire dept. trying to keep up with city's growth

The growth of the city of Brookland is seeing is causing the fire department to make big purchases.

The department will buy four new trucks next year, totaling around $350,000.

Fire Chief Steve Beck said the purchases are to replace several older trucks.

Those trucks include a pumper, tanker, brush, and service truck.

Beck said the goal is to serve the community in the event of an emergency better.

“More dependable trucks means we can respond better and have a better chance of success,” Beck said.

Three trucks will be bought with money saved by the department, the fourth truck will be bought with a loan.

There is just one upgrade the department is looking at making.

The city is also looking at a possible fire station north of Brookland.

Beck said in the end, the goal is to continue to bring the department’s I-S-O rating down.

