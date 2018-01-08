Police investigating string of vehicle, gun thefts

Paragould police said there have recently been too many car thefts across town.

Many of the cars are found within city limits, but they need the public’s help to find out who is responsible.

Detective Jack Hailey with the Paragould Police Department said they are receiving up to four reports of stolen vehicles a week.

Over the weekend, three cars were reported stolen.

Hailey said most of the time, the cars are found a day or so later.

But, the cars that are stolen often have guns inside, according to Hailey. Those guns are not recovered.

“You know, even though we recover the vehicle, the firearms may not be in that vehicle when we recover it so we’re getting a pretty large amount of firearms being stolen during these vehicle thefts,” Hailey said.

Often the cars that are stolen are unlocked, according to Hailey. Some even had the keys in the ignition.

While police do not know when or where the perpetrators will strike next, they are being proactive in anticipating the criminal’s move.

