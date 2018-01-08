Authorities investigate arson in Pocahontas

Authorities with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission assisted the Pocahontas Fire Department in an arson investigation.

According to a Facebook post from the Arkansas Wildlife Officers Association, the brush fire happened shortly after 10:20 a.m. on Sat., Jan. 6 near Dalton and Hamil Streets in Pocahontas.

An A-G-F-C officer arrived on scene and sent out K-9 Happy to assist in searching for any suspects involved.

Happy later tracked the suspects to a home on Schoonover Street, 400 yards south of where the fire started.

After interviewing the homeowners, officials learned two juveniles had played in the area and had started the fire.

Charges against the juveniles are pending, according to the post.

