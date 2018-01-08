Governor intends to pardon Jonesboro man's 1995 conviction

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson announced his intent to grant 12 pardons on Monday, including one for a Jonesboro man.

Hutchinson intends to grant Antonio Steele, Sr., of Jonesboro a pardon after a delivery of cocaine conviction in Mississippi County in 1995.

The release states that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal violations made by Steele. There is also no objection by law enforcement.

All applicants intended for pardons have completed jail time, fulfilled all parole and probationary requirements, and paid all fines in full pertaining to their sentence.

There is a 30-day waiting period for public feedback before final action is taken.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.