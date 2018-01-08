Applications for Citizen Police Academy available - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Applications for Citizen Police Academy available

(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

The Jonesboro Police Department is accepting applications for the upcoming Citizen Police Academy.

According to a Jonesboro Police Department Facebook post, the 2018 spring session begins on Thursday, Mar. 8.

To be eligible to for the program you must:

  • Be 21-years-old
  • Live or work in Craighead County
  • Have no prior felony arrests
  • No serious misdemeanor arrest in the last 2 years
  • Commit to attending 75% of classes during the session

If you have any question, contact Sgt. Cassie Brandon or Cpl. David McDaniel at 870-935-5562.

If you are interested in participating, contact JPD at jpdinfor@jonesboro.org and an application will be sent to you.

The deadline to submit an application is Feb. 14.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly