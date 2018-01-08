Applications for Citizen Police Academy available

The Jonesboro Police Department is accepting applications for the upcoming Citizen Police Academy.

According to a Jonesboro Police Department Facebook post, the 2018 spring session begins on Thursday, Mar. 8.

To be eligible to for the program you must:

Be 21-years-old

Live or work in Craighead County

Have no prior felony arrests

No serious misdemeanor arrest in the last 2 years

Commit to attending 75% of classes during the session

If you have any question, contact Sgt. Cassie Brandon or Cpl. David McDaniel at 870-935-5562.

If you are interested in participating, contact JPD at jpdinfor@jonesboro.org and an application will be sent to you.

The deadline to submit an application is Feb. 14.

