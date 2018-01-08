Affidavit: domestic violence suspect injured woman, then self

A victim of domestic violence told police the man who punched her in the face then scratched his own neck so she would wind up in jail too.

Emmanual Steele faces one felony count of domestic battery in the third degree for an incident that happened on Friday, Jan. 5.

On that day, Jonesboro police responded to a disturbance call in the 2100-block of North Church Street.

The victim said her child’s father came to her home and punched her in the eye during an argument.

“The officer noted that her right eye was clearly swelling and starting to bruise,” a probable cause affidavit states.

Steele was located nearby and told the officer he was “coming clean with the victim about other sexual relationships” when she grabbed him.

In return, he allegedly told police he “popped her” to get her off him.

Police noted large scratches on both sides of Steele’s neck. However, the victim stated after she called the police and before he left her home, he started scratching his neck.

The victim said Steele told her “b**** if I’m going to jail you are too.”

Steele, who was then taken into custody without incident, was later found to be a probation absconder with active misdemeanor warrants through JPD.

Police also learned Steele was convicted of domestic battery in 2016.

Steele was told to appear in court again on Feb. 26.

