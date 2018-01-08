Police: suspect accused woman of theft, then stole her Xbox

Jonesboro police say a woman who accused another woman of theft, later went back to the victim’s house and stole a gaming console.

Jonesboro police were dispatched to the 300-block of Roseclair on Jan. 6 for a speak and meet.

The victim told police Latasha Stanback went to her home and accused her of stealing personal property.

“[Victim] stated that during the accusations, Latasha pointed a small handgun at her and demanded her property back,” court documents state.

When the victim said she didn’t have anything, Stanback left.

The victim left too but said when she returned home, her house looked to have been rummaged through.

“Later on this same day, [victim] was contacted by a friend in regards to Latasha going back to the incident location a second time and taking property belonging to [victim],” the affidavit states. “[Witness] stated that she was with Latasha when she went to [victim’s] residence, entered in the back door, and took an Xbox 360.”

A parole search was later conducted at Stanback’s apartment. Police stated they found several items of drug paraphernalia and marijuana.

Stanback, who faces multiple charges including aggravated assault, residential burglary, and theft of property, was given a $15,000 bond in court Monday.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.