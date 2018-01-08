County soon to map addresses for new dispatch center

As the E-911 dispatch center in Greene County nears completion, county officials are working with the city of Paragould to make sure the GPS mapping for county homes is updated.

“The responsibility is to have all address point located on GPS,” said Rusty McMillon, Greene County judge. “We have a lot of data over the years but need to make sure it is accurate.”

McMillon said it could take several days up to several months to get it done.

“We are going to talk to a company and maybe go through a bid process, but it will be a substantial amount of money to do this,” said McMillon. “It would just be better to outsource a company rather than do it on our own.”

He said it is estimated to cost $50,000.

“We don’t want people to be alarmed that we can not get to their addresses,” said McMillon. “We have a lot of strong and extensive data that is available. It is just anytime we do have a new address, we need to make sure it is accurate.”

McMillon said having the GPS mapping done will be very beneficial for first responders.

“Seconds matter whenever you are in an emergency,” said McMillon. “We want to make sure we have the right information so we can get first responders to their locations as quickly as possible.”

McMillon also added that homeowners have a responsibility as well.

“It is important to have your addresses updated and visible on mailboxes, homes, reflective stripping or bigger letters,” said McMillon.

He added that if you are concerned about your address not being in the system to call the courthouse and ask for the Greene County Office of Emergency Management at (870)239-6300.

