US Supreme Court again rejects ex-Arkansas judge's appeal

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) - The U.S. Supreme Court says again it will not hear an appeal from a former Arkansas judge who pleaded guilty to bribery. A lawyer for former Faulkner County Circuit Judge Michael Maggio says that portion of Maggio's case is over.



Maggio began serving a 10-year prison sentence in July after unsuccessfully trying to withdraw his guilty plea. Prosecutors alleged his political campaign received thousands of dollars in exchange for his lowering a judgment amount in a negligence lawsuit.



The court had initially rejected Maggio last fall, but the ex-judge asked the court for another review. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported Maggio's latest request was rejected Monday, without comment from the court.



Maggio still has a chance to complain that lawyers involved in his initial case gave him ineffective counsel.

