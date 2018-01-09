Man charged in Missouri police chase that ended in crash

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) - A man has been charged in a suburban Kansas City police chase that ended in a head-on collision and fire.

Eighteen-year-old Dennis Mead III was charged Monday in Jackson County with resisting a lawful stop and creating a substantial risk of serious injury or death after fleeing Independence police Sunday in a stolen sport utility vehicle. Prosecutors requested $150,000 bond.

A detective wrote in court records that Mead hit one person standing by the SUV as the chase began, causing minor injuries. Police say the chase ended when he hit a pickup truck head-on, causing it to catch fire. Police say a woman in the SUV with Mead was ejected in the crash. Three people in the pickup truck were hurt.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.