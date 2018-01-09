Cops: Arkansas man killed wife after she changed TV channel - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Cops: Arkansas man killed wife after she changed TV channel

Tony Thomas (Source: Lonoke Co Jail via VineLink) Tony Thomas (Source: Lonoke Co Jail via VineLink)

CARLISLE, Ark. (AP) - Investigators say a central Arkansas man stabbed his wife to death after she changed their television channel while he was outside smoking.
    
Court records say 58-year-old Tony Thomas of Carlisle was charged Monday with capital murder after admitting he killed his wife Elke after she switched the TV from a football game he was watching last November. Detective Anthony Counts said the two argued after he asked about the score of the game.
    
The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported that, according to the affidavit, Thomas blacked out and came to while standing over the woman with a knife in his hands. Counts said Thomas called a dispatcher to request a "meat wagon and police."
    
Court records Tuesday didn't list a lawyer for Thomas, who was being held in the Lonoke County Jail.

