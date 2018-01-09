New Slim Chickens coming to Jonesboro

After months of speculation, Slim Chickens announced Tuesday it will open a new restaurant in Jonesboro.

According to a news release from Haag Brown Commercial, the Arkansas-bases restaurant will open in the Highlands Shopping Center at the intersection of Highland Drive and Red Wolf Boulevard.

The 2,400-square foot building will sit at the Highland Drive entrance, just east of U.S. Pizza. It will feature an outdoor patio and a drive-thru.

Construction is expected to begin soon with a planned opening in the fall.

Haag Brown Commercial stated that another national restaurant announcement at The Highlands is expected soon.

