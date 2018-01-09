Little Rock shooting marks city's first homicide of 2018

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Little Rock police are investigating the city's first confirmed homicide of 2018 after authorities say a teen was fatally shot in the throat.

Police say 18-year-old Antwan Anderson was shot Monday at an apartment complex in east Little Rock. Officers were informed on the way to the scene that a white vehicle carrying Anderson was leaving the complex. Police stopped the vehicle and found the teen, who was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

Officers say the vehicle's driver told them he fled the area after several men began shooting at his car while he was in the complex's parking lot.

Police data show Little Rock had more than 50 homicides last year. According to the data, the figure is the highest yearly total in a decade and the third highest since 1993.

