Teen accused of stealing car, leading police on high speed chase

Jonesboro police arrested a 16-year-old suspect early Tuesday morning after they say he led them on a high-speed chase in a stolen car.

About 12:30 a.m., a man reported someone stole his 2010 Dodge Avenger from the Citgo station located in the 3900-block of Caraway Road near Glenn Place.

Several officers responded to the scene and attempted to stop the car, which they said was driven by a 16-year-old African-American male.

Instead of yielding to police, the suspect accelerated north on Caraway Road, according to the initial incident report.

One officer stated he reached a speed of 75 miles per hour, but the Avenger continued “gaining ground.”

Another officer estimated the stolen car was traveling between 80 and 100 mph.

The driver continued to speed through the intersection of Caraway and Highland Drive without stopping, the report stated.

“The vehicle went airborne and when it landed, sparks came from underneath the vehicle,” Officer Anthony Zaffarano stated. “The vehicle lost control and wrecked in the Kroger parking lot.”

According to Corporal Jason Bissett’s narrative, the vehicle “veered off the road into the old Indian Mall parking lot, struck a real estate sign, and continued sideways, jumping the southernmost driveway of Kroger.”

Once the car came to a stop, the suspect, wearing all black, jumped out and ran toward the back of the store with officers in pursuit.

When the teen reached the grassy area he reportedly fell down and officers arrested him.

The teen, who is reportedly on probation, was taken to the Craighead County Juvenile Detention Center and left on charges of theft of a vehicle, fleeing in a vehicle, fleeing on foot, and reckless driving.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.