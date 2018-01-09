Woman makes fishy discovery in backseat of car

When a Jonesboro woman went out to her car Monday afternoon she discovered something fishy.

The 18-year-old woman, who lives on North Culberhouse, reported finding two open cans of Spam, tuna fish, stink bait, and chicken livers smeared all over the backseat of her 2009 Ford Focus.

When asked who might have left the smelly mess, the victim said she had “made one girl mad but that she was out of town last night.”

Officer Blake Easley told the woman it “seemed like something a guy would do with all of the fishing bait.”

While her father, who was “clearly upset,” blamed one of his daughter’s ex-boyfriends, the woman said that “none of them would do this.”

On the father’s request, Easley added a named suspect to the incident report.

If arrested, the culprit could be charged with misdemeanor second-degree criminal mischief.

