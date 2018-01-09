Court date set for step-grandmother charged after child found with burns to over 40% of her body

A woman will appear in court Feb. 21 after doctors said the burns on a small child's body were not consistent with the story the step-grandmother told investigators, officials said Thursday.

According to Paragould police, 37-year-old Angela Engeron, who was the child's step-grandmother, was charged with domestic battery in the first degree. A $1 million bond was set for Engeron earlier this week but the bond has since been lowered to $100,000.

According to the probable cause affidavit, on Monday, a child under the age of 5, was staying with her step-grandmother when the child suffered burns to over 40% of her body.

The report states that the injuries were not consistent with the story given.

A medical report from Le Bonheur Children's Hospital stated that the child had partial thickness burns to the legs, feet, stomach, buttocks, and back. The report also showed the child had abrasions and bruising.

In the report, the doctors told investigators that "the history given is inconsistent with the injuries and the patterns of the burn are consistent with an immersion burn and non-accidental trauma."

