$170K lotto ticket sold in Batesville - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

$170K lotto ticket sold in Batesville

BATESVILLE, AR (KAIT) -

The Arkansas Scholarship Lottery is urging people who bought a Natural State Jackpot lottery ticket at a store in Batesville to check their tickets.

That's because someone is $170,000 richer.

According to the ASL, the winning $170K ticket was sold at Tobacco Warehouse #8 on N. Central Street in Batesville.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly