Arkansas and Missouri make list of $1B weather events from 2017

Pocahontas and Randolph County residents faced historic flooding in May. (Source: KAIT)

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), and the National Centers for Environmental Information (NCEI) ranked 16 weather events in 2017 where damages/costs reached or exceeded $1 billion.

According to NOAA, the floods in Region 8 and Missouri, from April 25 through May 7, made the rankings.

Overall, these events resulted in the deaths of 362 people.

In 2017, the U.S. saw 16 separate $1 billion disasters, tying 2011 for the record number of $1 billion disasters for an entire calendar year, according to NCEI.

Click here for a full recap of the historic flooding in Region 8.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.