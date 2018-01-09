Arkansas and Missouri make list of $1B weather events from 2017 - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Arkansas and Missouri make list of $1B weather events from 2017

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), and the National Centers for Environmental Information (NCEI) ranked 16 weather events in 2017 where damages/costs reached or exceeded $1 billion. 

According to NOAA, the floods in Region 8 and Missouri, from April 25 through May 7, made the rankings. 

Overall, these events resulted in the deaths of 362 people. 

In 2017, the U.S. saw 16 separate $1 billion disasters, tying 2011 for the record number of $1 billion disasters for an entire calendar year, according to NCEI. 

