Express store in the Mall at Turtle Creek closing

The Express clothing store in the Mall at Turtle Creek will close by the end of the month.

According to the store manager, the decision came down from corporate to close the location.

Their last day of business will be Saturday, January 27.

This is the third store to close in the mall in the last 2 months. Versona and Dress Barn closed in late 2017.

Region 8 News has reached out to the corporate Express representatives, as well at the Mall at Turtle Creek owners.

We've yet to hear back from either.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.