Every two seconds, someone in the United States needs blood.

Join KAIT, Greenway Equipment, and the American Red Cross for the 2018 Drive For Life.

The Drive For Life takes place at St. Bernard's Auditorium January 17th, 18th, and 19th.

After the holidays, the blood supply is depleted, and factor in that only 38% of the population is eligible to give blood, we need all the veins we can get! In fact, only 8% of those eligible actually donate. That is such a small percentage, but we know that Region 8 will give in a big way!

Your donation could help save up to three lives.